TRAFFIC: US 49 between Middle Street and Airport Road

UPDATE: 01/26/2017 11:21am Delays of up to an hour and thirty minutes are still being reported in the area.

MDOT US 49 01262017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com) Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com) Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com) Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

BILOXI, Mississippi (WHLT) – Traffic delays are being reported along US 49 between Middle Street and Airport Road in Harrison County, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) characterizes an incident in the area as having a “high” traffic impact, with delays of approximately one hour and thirty minutes being reported.

The exact nature of the incident is not known, but MDOT indicates that delays are being caused by “police activity.” Police are directing traffic in the area. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution.

WHLT will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Get the latest news from the Pine Belt:

Download the WHLT News App from the App Store