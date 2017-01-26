Mexican President Nieto cancels trip to Washington DC

UPDATE: 01/26/2017 11:00am MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for a border wall.

Pena Nieto’s message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.

Original Story (AP News Alert):

AP NEWS ALERT: Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto says he has informed the White House he has canceled trip to Washington

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto says he has informed the White House he has canceled trip to Washington.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that he is cancelling his trip to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump but is still willing to work with the United States on agreements that benefit both countries:

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

México reitera su voluntad de trabajar con los Estados Unidos para lograr acuerdos en favor de ambas naciones. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

