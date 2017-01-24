Volunteer Response Center opens for Pine Belt tornado cleanup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The road to recovery is underway for communities that were impacted by Pine Belt tornadoes.

Those who want to volunteer to help with cleanup can sign up for it.

Anyone who wants to help with recovery efforts must register through the Volunteer Response Center. Volunteers and groups will be given assignments and supplies at the VRC to strategically start the cleanup process.

Below is the information for each center:

Hattiesburg VRC

Location: East Jerusalem Baptist Church

Address:410 S. Tipton St. Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 601-606-3523

E-mail: vrchattiesburg@gmail.com

Petal VRC

Location: Petal Upper Elementary

Address: 400 Hillcrest Loop Petal, MS 39465

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (will change to 9 a.m.) after Tuesday

Phone: 601-606-7465

E-mail: vrcpetal@gmail.com