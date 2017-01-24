Volunteer Response Center opens for Pine Belt tornado cleanup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The road to recovery is underway for communities that were impacted by Pine Belt tornadoes.
Those who want to volunteer to help with cleanup can sign up for it.
Anyone who wants to help with recovery efforts must register through the Volunteer Response Center. Volunteers and groups will be given assignments and supplies at the VRC to strategically start the cleanup process.
Below is the information for each center:
Hattiesburg VRC
Location: East Jerusalem Baptist Church
Address:410 S. Tipton St. Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Phone: 601-606-3523
E-mail: vrchattiesburg@gmail.com
Petal VRC
Location: Petal Upper Elementary
Address: 400 Hillcrest Loop Petal, MS 39465
Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (will change to 9 a.m.) after Tuesday
Phone: 601-606-7465
E-mail: vrcpetal@gmail.com