Tide Loads of Hope washing clothes free of charge at Highway 49 Walmart

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Highway 49 Walmart Facebook Page
Photo: Highway 49 Walmart Facebook Page

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — After the weekend tornadoes knocked out power and displaced families, a Ohio group is partnering with Tide Loads of Hope to make sure Pine Belt families have clean clothes to wear.

Tides Loads will be out side of the Walmart on Highway 49 until Friday. They will wash, dry, and fold two loads of clothes per family free of charge. The laundry will be available for pickup after 24 hours.

They are partnering with Matthew 25th Ministries out of Cincinnati, Ohio for this project.

They will be servicing the community from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m up until January 27.

