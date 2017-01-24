State Senator Chris McDaniel’s Facebook post on Women’s March getting a lot of attention online

(WJTV) — A Mississippi state senator’s Facebook post about last weekend’s Women’s March on Washington is getting a lot of attention online.

State Senator Chris McDaniel called the women who participated in the march in D.C. a group of unhappy women.

He then ended the post by posing a question. He asked, “if they can afford all those piercings, tattoos, body paintings, signs, and plane tickets, then why do they want us to pay for their birth control?”

The post had more than 16,000 shares Tuesday morning along with hundreds of comments.

The Facebook post sparked a heated debate.

Read the post below:

Since the post has gone viral, McDaniel has made other comments on his Facebook page about the Women’s March.

He also defended his comments and called out those who had something negative to say about his remarks. He posted ” Yell, curse, scream, threaten, and ridicule all you wish. I don’t care. It’s cute. But I’m not going anywhere. The more you push, the more I will resist. Even if I have to stand alone.”

McDaniel is a Republican who represents Jones and Forrest counties in Mississippi’s District 42.