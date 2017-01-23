William Carey students to take clases online Monday, January 23, 2017

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — School administrators have canceled classes for students at William Carey University for Monday, January 23, 2017.

Students will take online classes as scheduled. We’re told that students will be notified about the status of other classes.

Classes at the Tradition campus in Biloxi will meet on regular schedule.

Several buildings on the Hattiesburg campus were damaged early Sunday morning during an EF-3 tornado.

Four people died in the storm and 56 injuries were reported, according to the National Weather Service.