William Carey soccer player loses fingers during storm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey soccer player Taylor Gautreaux lost fingers while leaving her dorm room at the school during severe weather.

According to athletic director D.J. Pulley, the freshman’s right hand got caught in the door of her dorm when the wind from the storm blew it shut so hard that it severed three fingers. She went to Jackson to undergo surgery.

According to William Carey women’s soccer coach Danny Owens, the doctor examining Gautreaux determined there was too much trauma inflicted at the time of the injury to reattach any of the fingers.

Owens added that despite that, Gautreaux is still doing well.

Pulley mentioned no other athletes experienced serious injuries.

As for the athletic facilities, the one that took the worst damage from the storm was Clinton Gymnasium. Part of its wall behind one of the basketball hoops was blown out with a pile of debris on the court. Pulley said multiple parts of the facility are destroyed.

Outside of the gym, Pulley said other facilities did experience some damage dealing with fencing and light poles, but nothing as severe as what happened to the gym.