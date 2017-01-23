Wayne Brady hurts leg during ‘Hamilton,’ returns to stage

FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 24, 2015, file photo, Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2015 at Warner Theater on in Washington. Producers of the hit musical "Hamilton" said Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that the Emmy Award-winning comedian and game show host will play Aaron Burr from Jan. 17 until April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago. (Photo by Kevin Wolf/Invision/AP, File)
CHICAGO (AP) – Wayne Brady says he had to abandon a performance of “Hamilton” in Chicago because he hurt his leg during the show.

The improv comedian and game show host, who is playing Aaron Burr at The PrivateBank Theatre, told the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2iV8eMo ) that he jumped off a stair during the first act of the Saturday afternoon show and “felt a pop in (his) calf.”

He says his leg then seized up.

Brady’s understudy replaced him for the rest of that show, but he returned to perform Saturday night and Sunday.

Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of “The Wayne Brady Show.” He took over the role of Burr in Chicago Jan. 17.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

 

