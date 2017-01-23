SUV crashes into Ohio Amish buggies; 5 adults, 3 children hurt

FILE PHOTO An Amish buggy is driving toward town Tuesday, March 28, 2006 in Berlin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) – State troopers say eight people, including three children, were hurt when an SUV crashed into two Amish buggies in northeast Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an SUV heading east on County Road 97 in Wayne Township crossed the centerline on Sunday morning and crashed head-on into a buggy.

The crash sent the buggy hurtling into a second buggy following behind. All seven people in the two buggies were thrown from the vehicles.

Eight people, including a 2-year-old, were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Officials say alcohol and drugs don’t appear to have contributed to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

 

