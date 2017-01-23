Petal Schools closed Monday, January 23, 2017 due to power outages, storm damage

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Petal School District has canceled classes for Monday, January 23, 2017 due to power outages at some of the schools and damage.

School officials said they would be assessing all of the campuses throughout the day to determine when classes will resume.

Two schools were damaged during Saturday morning’s tornado.

Officials said Petal Primary suffered minor damage and power was knocked out. Petal Upper Elementary on Hillcrest Loop had extensive damage. Students won’t be allowed to have classes there until the repairs are complete.

Petal Harvey Baptist Church has offered to allow classes to be held at their building which is located just blocks away from the school at 600 South Main Street.

The school staff, church staff members are working to create a plan to ensure that school can occur as soon as possible. Parents will be notified by the district about when classes will resume and where they will take place.