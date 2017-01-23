Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US Constitution

Bernard Condon, Mae Anderson, Business Writers, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. It came as news to most congressional Republicans, but turns out President-elect Donald Trump isn’t crazy about their tax plan and has a dramatically different goal for health coverage than they do. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. It came as news to most congressional Republicans, but turns out President-elect Donald Trump isn’t crazy about their tax plan and has a dramatically different goal for health coverage than they do. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A legal watchdog group is filing a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.

The group says Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause in the Constitution that prohibits him from receiving money from diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings. The language in the clause is disputed by some legal scholars.

White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks says that “the president has no conflicts,” and referred to arguments made by Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon at the president’s news conference earlier this month.

Dillon says the framers did not intend for the Constitution prohibition to apply to fair-value exchanges.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s