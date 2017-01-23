Fox cutting ties with Stacey Dash, George Will, and 2 others

FILE PHOTO - In this Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, Stacey Dash attends the "American Sniper" premiere in New York. Fox News Channel is cutting ties with some of its paid contributors, including former "Clueless" actress Stacey Dash and veteran conservative columnist George Will. The network said Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, that it had also declined to renew the contracts of political strategist Ed Rollins and columnist Cal Thomas. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News Channel is cutting ties with some of its paid contributors, including former “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash and veteran conservative columnist George Will.

The network said Monday that it had also declined to renew the contracts of political strategist Ed Rollins and columnist Cal Thomas.

Dash hasn’t appeared on Fox since September. She attracted a lot of attention in a short time, instigating a feud with BET by saying the network promotes segregation and being suspended for using a profanity on-air to refer to former President Barack Obama’s views on terrorism.

All of the commentators were hired when Roger Ailes led Fox. The former chairman left Fox left summer amid accusations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

