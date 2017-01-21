Mississippi Power crews work to restore power to thousands

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power crews say at least 11,000 people were without power after a tornado ripped through the Pine Belt Saturday morning. As of 10:30 this morning, that number was down to 7,000.

Mississippi Power crews are assessing damage and working to restore power in the areas that are safe for them to work. They say they’re working as quickly as possible to get power restored to everyone.

“Experienced crews began working after the tornado passed to safely restore service to as many customers who could receive it,” said Mississippi Power Pine Belt Division Manager Michael Harvey.

A storm team made up of approximately 250 linemen, engineers, vegetation management and support personnel are working in Hattiesburg and Petal. That number could grow as the company evaluates the damage in the area.

“We’re riding every line to assess the extent of the damage and working closely with the city and county to safely bring power back to our customers in the Pine Belt,” Michael Harvey said.

If you want track Mississippi Power’s outage map, click here.

Stay with us for continued coverage.