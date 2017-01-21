Damage & deaths reported in Pine Belt after Saturday tornado

WJTV Staff
Damage on Sullivan Killman Road in Forrest County. PHOTO: Katey Roh, WHLT
Damage on Sullivan Killman Road in Forrest County. PHOTO: Katey Roh, WHLT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt claimed the lives of four people. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms at least 20 people were injured.

Damage in Petal, MS on S. Main St and Carterville Rd PHOTO: Myka Barnes-Garcia, WHLT
Damage in Petal, MS on S. Main St and Carterville Rd PHOTO: Myka Barnes-Garcia, WHLT

Emergency crews are responding to areas hit hardest by the storms. According to MEMA, two state search and rescue teams have been dispatched to Forrest County to help. The Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard, the State Department of Health and the State Department of Human Services are also all in the Pine Belt assisting.

As of 11 a.m., these are the reports of damage released by MEMA:

Forrest County:

  • Numerous homes damaged in cities of Hattiesburg and Petal

    18-wheeler flipped in Petal Wal-mart parking lot PHOTO: Myka Barnes-Garcia, WHLT
    18-wheeler flipped in Petal Wal-mart parking lot PHOTO: Myka Barnes-Garcia, WHLT
  • Fire Dept. in Petal damaged
  • William Carey College damaged
  • Numerous injuries reported
  • State’s search and rescue team deployed
  • Salvation Army building damaged
  • Multiple injuries reported

Jones County:

  • Multiple homes damaged, one injury reported
  • Trees and power lines down

Lamar County:

  • Numerous homes damaged

Perry County:

  • Homes damaged

According to MEMA, Gov. Phil Bryant has authorized a State of Emergency to provide state resources. The governor plans to tour the affected area Saturday afternoon.

If anyone needs a safe place to stay, the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center is open. It’s located at 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

