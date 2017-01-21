Damage & deaths reported in Pine Belt after Saturday tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt claimed the lives of four people. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms at least 20 people were injured.
Emergency crews are responding to areas hit hardest by the storms. According to MEMA, two state search and rescue teams have been dispatched to Forrest County to help. The Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard, the State Department of Health and the State Department of Human Services are also all in the Pine Belt assisting.
As of 11 a.m., these are the reports of damage released by MEMA:
Forrest County:
- Numerous homes damaged in cities of Hattiesburg and Petal
- Fire Dept. in Petal damaged
- William Carey College damaged
- Numerous injuries reported
- State’s search and rescue team deployed
- Salvation Army building damaged
- Multiple injuries reported
Jones County:
- Multiple homes damaged, one injury reported
- Trees and power lines down
Lamar County:
- Numerous homes damaged
Perry County:
- Homes damaged
According to MEMA, Gov. Phil Bryant has authorized a State of Emergency to provide state resources. The governor plans to tour the affected area Saturday afternoon.
If anyone needs a safe place to stay, the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center is open. It’s located at 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.