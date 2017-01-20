Donald Trump’s Inauguration as 45th President of United States

**Mobile users, click here to see livestream.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times local):

Inauguration 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery President Donald Trump gives a thumbs after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump waves after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ' Cheryl Edmondson cries as President-elect Donald Trump appears for his inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Protesters attend an anti Donald Trump demonstration in front of the headquarters of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, far right party in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Campaign manager of President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, talks to other guest after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as this wife Karen holds the bible during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY speaks during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. President-elect Donald Trump, right listens with President Barack Obama, right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President-elect Donald Trump leans over to talk with Vice President-elect Mike Pence during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. and his wife Mary Sessions leave a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President-elect Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Vice President-elect Mike Pence's is greeted by Ivanka Trump before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Barack Obama greets Former President Bill Clinton before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Right is Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) President Barack Obama, left, arrives with Vice President Joe Biden before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) First Lady Michelle Obama, left, arrives with Vice President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Former President George W. Bush, left, his wife Laura, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Former President Bill Clinton wait for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The Presidential motorcade drives on Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Members of the Army salute as the Presidential motorcade drives on Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) President-elect Donald Trump's children look for the seats before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Former Senator Bob Dole arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Former Vice President Dan Quayle holds up a red Trump ball cap during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Former Vice President Dan Quayle greets Kellyanne Conway during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Demonstrators march on the street near a security checkpoint inaugural entrance, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters pitching diverse causes but united against the incoming president are making their mark on Inauguration Day. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Statuary Hall in the Capitol is set for a luncheon with the newly sworn in president and vice president, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump will become the 45th United States president when he's sworn in today. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. laughs as he arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Members of the Supreme Court arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Table settings are shown for the luncheon with the newly sworn in president and vice president in Statuary Hall in the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump will become the 45th United States president when he's sworn in today. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Barack Obama, accompanied by first lady Michelle Obama, greets President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they await for the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) First lady Michelle Obama brushes the shoulder of President Barack Obama as they wait for President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Rev Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, accompanied by their Secret Service detail, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) The front page of the London Evening Standard newspaper reports on Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President, as copies are laid out for distribution outside Westminster underground train station in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The sun rises behind the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, where Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

9:45 a.m. – President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are asking the public to help them develop projects for his new presidential center on Chicago’s South Side.

The Obamas are starting up a foundation website – Obama.org – in the hours before Donald Trump is inaugurated the 45th president.

Obama says the foundation’s projects will be developed “all over the city, the country and the world.” He asks Americans to “tell us what you want this project to be and tell us what’s on your mind.”

The foundation is developing Obama’s presidential library and center in Chicago.

I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

9:40 a.m. – Donald Trump is heading to the White House to meet with President Barack Obama.

Trump has left St. John’s Church across from the White House. He paused to shake hands with a clergy member at the door and then walked to his waiting vehicle.

There were cheers from supporters as Trump left the church.

He was followed by family members and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Pence said he was “very humbled” when he was asked about his message for the day.

___

9:35 a.m. – President Barack Obama is taking a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president. He’s soon to welcome his successor, Donald Trump, to the White House.

Obama was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office. He’s told reporters he’s feeling nostalgic on his final day as president.

He says his final message to the American people is “thank you.”

___

9:30 a.m. – President Barack Obama is bidding farewell on Twitter.

Here’s what it says on the official presidential account: “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you.”

The president has been striking an optimistic tone in the final days of his administration.

He tells followers that he’s “still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.”

The president is also asking people to share their thoughts about the focus of his new foundation’s work.

He says: “I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

___

9:25 a.m. – Donald Trump will soon have a new home – the White House.

But what about another property just down Pennsylvania Avenue: the hotel he leases from the federal government at the Old Post Office building.

The contract with the General Services Administration bars elected officials from benefiting from it. Yet Trump hasn’t said he’s divested from the hotel – and he hasn’t tried to alter the contract.

House Democrats say GSA officials told them that Trump would violate the contract the moment he takes office. The GSA has said publicly it won’t weigh in on the matter until after Trump’s in office.

___

9:20 a.m. – Protesters are trying to block access to security checkpoints across Washington to prevent spectators from making to Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

But so far, they’re not having too much success.

At one checkpoint a line of protesters are chanting “this checkpoint is closed” but a video of the scene posted online shows people going around them.

Police are directing people to walk around the lines of protesters.

The Washington Post is quoting a Washington police officer by name and saying one checkpoint was shut down at 8:30 a.m. due to protesters.

___

9:15 a.m. – Moscow is hoping for better ties with the United States, and Russian officials and lawmakers are welcoming Donald Trump’s inauguration as the start of a potential new chapter.

In Moscow and other Russian cities, people have gathered at parties to celebrate Trump’s impending ascension to power.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (dih-MEE’-tree med-VYEH’-dyev) says that while Trump’s policy toward Russia is unclear yet, “we are hoping that reason will prevail.”

Medvedev says on Facebook: “We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship.”

___

9:10 a.m. – About 100 protesters are attempting to block a gate near the inaugural parade route in Washington.

They’re calling for a response to climate change and they’re holding signs that say “Resist Trump, climate justice now.”

There are also chants of “This is what democracy looks like!”

Police are keeping a lane open for ticket holders to get through.

___

9:05 a.m. – House Democrats will wear special buttons at Donald Trump’s inauguration as a silent protest of Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The blue buttons say #protectourcare. That’s a Twitter hashtag that some advocacy groups have been using to rally support for the law.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has asked Democrats to show solidarity at the swearing-in and wear the buttons.

More than 50 House Democrats plan to boycott the ceremony. Some are citing Trump’s criticism of John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who’s questioned Trump’s legitimacy to be the next president.

___

8:55 a.m. – Donald Trump says his inauguration will have “an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout.” Organizers of a protest the next day say their event will be the biggest demonstration in history to welcome a new president.

But how many people will show up at those gatherings? That’s a question that may never be answered satisfactorily.

There won’t be an official tally at Friday’s inaugural festivities or the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

For decades, the National Park Service provided official crowd estimates for gatherings on the National Mall.

But the agency stopped providing counts after organizers at 1995’s Million Man March threatened a lawsuit. They complained that the National Park Service undercounted attendance at the march.

___

8:50 a.m. – It was still dark when Jeff McNeely and Rob Wyatt woke up and caught an early train to Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The political activists from North Carolina say they supported Trump from early on and wanted to witness the historic day in person.

McNeely calls Trump’s victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton “the greatest political upset of all time.”

Wyatt wants Americans to give Trump “the opportunity to learn.” Wyatt says Trump’s “going to make mistakes,” but he also says, “so has every president we’ve had.”

___

8:45 a.m. – Actor Matthew McConaughey says the American people need to “embrace” the fact that Donald Trump won the election and make the best of the next four years.

The movie star says Americans need to “shake hands with the fact that this is happening and it’s going down.”

McConaughey is in London promoting two new movies and says he’s planning to watch the swearing-in live.

He’s predicting that “it’s going to be a dynamic four years.”

___

8:40 a.m. – President-elect Donald Trump has emerged from Blair House to start the Inauguration Day festivities.

Trump and his wife, Melania, stepped out of the government guest house next to the White House just after 8:30 a.m. and took a motorcade for the short drive to St. John’s Episcopal Church. A light rain is falling.

After the service, they’ll head to the White House to be greeted by President Barack Obama.

___

8:35 a.m. – Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s team are starting to arrive as Inauguration Day festivities get underway.

Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. at Blair House – the government guest house across from the White House. It’s where Trump stayed on his final night before becoming president.

Also seen arriving are senior adviser and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and communications aide Hope Hicks.

Trump’s motorcade is waiting for him outside Blair House. He’ll soon go to a nearby church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, for a prayer service.

___

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

7:30 a.m. – President-elect Donald Trump is starting inaugural day off with a tweet, saying “It all begins today!”

Trump also says: “I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!”

Trump and his wife Melania will begin their day at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House. They’ll then meet with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House before joining them for the trip to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

___

7:25 a.m. – It’s still early in Washington on Inauguration Day, but the protesters who vowed to keep guests with tickets from watching Donald Trump take the oath of office aren’t having much luck.

Dozens of protesters are lined up at the “blue gate” entrance to a seating area on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, holding signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Let Freedom ring.” Some are wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces, protesting U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

But police are behind the protesters, allowing those with tickets to make their way through the gate. On the other side of the Capitol, things are quiet and orderly at the “orange gate.”

Eleanor Goldfield helped organize the #DisruptJ20 protests. At the “blue gate,” she says they want to show Trump and his supporters that they will not be silent throughout his presidency. She calls Trump supporters “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous.”

___

7:15 a.m. – Kevin Puchalski is a 24-year-old construction worker who drove to Washington from Philadelphia with two friends to see Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next president.

He says that while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had much more support than Trump in his hometown, he attended a Trump rally in rural Pennsylvania and “it was fantastic.”

He says, “I’m here for history. This is the first president that I voted for that won.”

Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania was key to his Electoral College win over Clinton. The state had voted for the Democratic nominee in the previous six presidential elections.

Puchalski says his main hope for Trump is that he fulfills his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. He says, “The wall. Honestly, that is true. The wall. Keep the illegals out.”

___

7 a.m. – It’s not just voters from across the country visiting Washington to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump.

On the eve of the inauguration, Brexit leader Nigel Farage toasted the president-elect at a reception on the top floor of a hotel overlooking the White House.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant joined him on Thursday night, describing himself as the matchmaker between Trump and Farage.

Farage noted that in 2016, British voters chose to leave the European Union and American voters picked Trump. It said it would be a year remembered as a pivot point in history, and the crowd of lobbyists, Trump boosters and British political and media figures cheered.

Farage said he agreed with Trump’s assessment of himself as “Mr. Brexit plus-plus-plus.” He added that Trump is “the only person I’ve ever met in my life who makes me feel like an introvert.”

___

6:45 a.m. – Before dawn on Inauguration Day in Washington, only a few lights were at the White House residence, where President Barack Obama and his family have lived for the past eight years.

Klieg lights brightened the viewing stand from which incoming President Donald Trump will view the parade route later in the day.

Trump and his family were spending the night at Blair House, just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

Lafayette Square outside the White House was fenced off with large metal barriers and security lines moved briskly to let outgoing White House staff and members of the media into the White House complex early in the morning.

___

6:35 a.m. – Americans eager to see the Donald Trump take the oath of office as the nation’s next president are starting to make their way through downtown Washington and onto the National Mall.

Dump trucks, police cars and National Guard soldiers and Washington D.C. police are manning street corners in the city’s downtown, blocking vehicle access for blocks around the Mall.

But there’s plenty of room on the sidewalks for those clutching engraved tickets for a seat to Trump’s inauguration, as well as those without who plan to watch from spots between the Capitol and the Washington monument.

The “red gate” ticket entrance opened to cheers before dawn from those who are braving the cold and waiting in line in the city’s East End neighborhood. Some in the crowd began a chant of “USA!” Others picked up “Make America Great Again” hats and other Trump gear from street vendors.

___

3 a.m. – Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Republicans will be in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family Friday morning, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.