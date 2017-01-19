NWS surveyors: EF-2 tornado damage found in Simpson, Smith counties

Simpson County Storm Damage on Pine Grove Road (Photo: WJTV)
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Survey teams for the National Weather Service in Jackson say preliminary reports indicate that a tornado touched down near Simpson County and Smith County.

According to the NWS, the EF-2 twister hit just east of Magee in Simpson County with damage that continued into Smith County.

WJTV went to a home on Pine Grove Road outside of Magee that was destroyed.

County Road 540-2A in Raleigh, Miss. (Photo: WHLT)
A roof was also ripped off of a home in Smith County.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, there was storm damage reported in other areas of the state.

In Copiah County, a barn was destroyed and trees are down near Wesson. WJTV crews went to Copiah County and saw debris in the Wesson area on Anderson Road. There was also flash flooding, MEMA said.

Trees are blocking Highway 556 in Franklin County.

Storm Damage in Central Mississippi

