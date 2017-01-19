Inside Capitol, last-minute inauguration prep is underway

Chance Seales, Media General National Correspondent Published: Updated:
U.S. Capitol readies for Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: Kevin Dermody)
U.S. Capitol readies for Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: Kevin Dermody)

WASHINGTON (MEDIA GENERAL) – The world’s eyes will be on the United States Capitol’s steps tomorrow as Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th American president.

The multi-tiered platform built to accommodate the presidential event is draped in American flags and has seating for hundreds of VIPs.

U.S. Capitol practically closes down ahead of Trump's inauguration. (Photo: Chance Seales)
U.S. Capitol practically closes down ahead of Trump’s inauguration. (Photo: Chance Seales)

Tourists are swirling around the protective fences marking the perimeter as they snap selfies, praise Trump and chatter about hometowns.

Inside the white marble building, though, a markedly quieter activity is underway.

No tours are grouped around entrances or craning to see ceiling murals.

Unaccompanied by their usual staffers, Sen. Jim Inhofe took the underground subway between buildings as Sen. Ed Markey ordered a coffee at the cafeteria.

It’s basically a ghost town, except for last-minute Inauguration Day preparations.

Coveted Capitol offices and members’ “hideaways” are being readied to serve as holding zones for noteworthy guests before they’re paraded to the main stage in a pre-set pecking order.

A riser for network television crews now stands in the main rotunda where Presidents Obama and Trump will pass through on their way to the platform.

U.S. Capitol rotunda lacks its usual tourists as crews prepare for Friday's inauguration. (Photo: Chance Seales)
U.S. Capitol rotunda lacks its usual tourists as crews prepare for Friday’s inauguration. (Photo: Chance Seales)

On Thursday afternoon, a few cameramen and technical experts double-checked digital streaming feeds and overhead lighting in the newly refurbished dome.

Two rooms over, separated only by Speaker Paul Ryan’s office suite, Statuary Hall is fully decorated for the inaugural luncheon that will follow the official ceremony.

The feat is typically attended by top members of the government’s three branches.

Twenty-four round tables are set with stacks of plates, gold cutlery and rose centerpieces.

What’s still uncertain, planners say, is the final guest list.

A “no photos” sign sits outside the door alongside an armed officer, while staff members scurry around applying finishing touches to the room.

The menu is already finished:

First Course:
· Maine Lobster and Gulf Shrimp with Saffron Sauce and Peanut Crumble
· J. Lohr 2013 Arroyo Vista Chardonnay

Second Course:
· Grilled Seven Hills Angus Beef with Dark Chocolate and Juniper Jus and Potato Gratin
· Delicato Black Stallion 2012 Limited Release Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Third Course:
· Chocolate Soufflé and Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream
· Korbel Natural “Special Inaugural Cuvée” California Champagne

Coverage of the inauguration begins on Friday morning and continues throughout the day.

Mr. Trump’s speech – including any riffs – will determine what makes it into the history books.

But for the time being, its Capitol backdrop is nearly ready to go.

Follow Chance Seales on Twitter: @ChanceSeales

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s