Former President George H. W. Bush now in ICU; wife also hospitalized

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2009 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush arrive for a ceremony to dedicate an expanded gallery that carries his name at the National Museum of the Pacific War, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Barbara Bush is celebrating her 91st birthday with her family in Maine. She and former President George H.W. Bush are being joined by family members including their son, former President George W. Bush, to help her celebrate on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2009 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush arrive for a ceremony to dedicate an expanded gallery that carries his name at the National Museum of the Pacific War, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Barbara Bush is celebrating her 91st birthday with her family in Maine. She and former President George H.W. Bush are being joined by family members including their son, former President George W. Bush, to help her celebrate on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON (AP) –  A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston’s Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush’s wife, Barbara Bush, also has been hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says the 92-year-old former president was placed under sedation for a procedure to protect and clear his airway. He is stable and resting comfortably. He has been in the hospital since Saturday.

Barbara Bush is 91. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s