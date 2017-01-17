Deadline to sign up for health insurance fast approaching

By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page as seen in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump says he wants to preserve health insurance coverage even as he pursues repeal of the Obama-era overhaul that provided it to millions of uninsured people. How his administration handles a pending lawsuit over billions of dollars in insurance subsidies will reveal whether Trump wants an orderly transition to a Republican-designed system or if he’d push “Obamacare” over a cliff. Stripping away the subsidies at issue in the case would put the program into a free-fall. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page as seen in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump says he wants to preserve health insurance coverage even as he pursues repeal of the Obama-era overhaul that provided it to millions of uninsured people. How his administration handles a pending lawsuit over billions of dollars in insurance subsidies will reveal whether Trump wants an orderly transition to a Republican-designed system or if he’d push “Obamacare” over a cliff. Stripping away the subsidies at issue in the case would put the program into a free-fall. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

MISSISSIPPI (WHLT)- The deadline to sign up for health insurance is quickly approaching, and for the first time you can expect to receive a warning letter from the IRS if you have yet to do so. Debbie Smith, Health Help Hattiesburg Program Manager, tells us “it’s around 7 million people who are receiving the letter.”

In 2010, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law under the Obama Administration. Despite official’s attempt to appeal the Affordable Care Act, it is currently still in place. The penalty for not signing up, ” is 695 per adult, and just under 350 bucks for each child in the household or it’s 2.5 of their income whichever is greater,” says Smith.

Smith also says Mississippi has seen a decline from last year’s enrollment compared to the rest of the country. That decrease is believed to be caused by the attrition rate, “that means a lot of people dropped their coverage, they may of enrolled in a plan but they didn’t actually pay their premium.”

January 31st is the last day you can sign up for health insurance; you can contact Health Help Mississippi at 601-264-8686.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s