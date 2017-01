The mission of the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, chartered in 1965, is to serve Mississippi kidney patients by providing quality programs and services, to provide public education and screening to promote the prevention of kidney disease, and to promote organ donation throughout the state.

View our 2015 Annual Report

To view our latest IRS Form 990, please visit www.guidestar.org. To request a copy of our Annual Report or our Audited Financial Statements, please call our office at (601) 981-3611.

Click Here For More Information