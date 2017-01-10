Hostage situation ends at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa; Suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.

Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said “The hostages are fine.” She said there were about eight hostages. She said the man had a gun.

It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said officers initially responded to a bank robbery in progress. He contradicted an earlier statement from a police spokeswoman that a robbery hadn’t been reported.

Most students return to class Wednesday, but many already were on campus.

Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Tim Reid/CBS42 Courtesy of Tim Reid/CBS42 Photo Courtesy of WVUA 23 Photo Courtesy of WVUA 23