Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Several Mississippi counties are under a winter weather advisory.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, the advisory for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, and light snow is in effect  from 6 a.m. Friday until midnight.

NWS officials said it’s possible that drivers could see light rain change into a wintry mix of precipitation during the morning hours along the I-20 corridor. That weather is expected to move across South Mississippi and Central Louisiana Friday afternoon.

Drivers should know this could create slick roadways. Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses.

Below is a list of counties under the winter weather advisory:

  • Adams
  • Claiborne
  • Clarke
  • Copiah
  • Covington
  • Forrest
  • Franklin
  • Hinds
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Jones
  • Kemper
  • Lamar
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Neshoba
  • Newton
  • Noxubee
  • Rankin
  • Scott
  • Simpson
  • Smith

