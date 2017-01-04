Silver alert issued for missing 75-year-old Laurel man

By Published:
Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe (Photo: MBI)
Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe (Photo: MBI)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old Laurel man.

Authorities are looking for Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe is 5’8, weighs about 183 pounds, he has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans on January 2 around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Flynt Road in Laurel.

He was driving a gray 2016 Nissan Versa bearing Mississippi license plate JQS 484.

Family members say Mr. Lowe suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-422-9512.

