NWS confirms tornadoes ripped through Covington, other Mississippi counties

By Published: Updated:
nws-surveyors-in-covington-co

COVINGTON, COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — The National Weather Service in Jackson spent Tuesday surveying counties that were hit hard by Monday’s storms.

Surveyors said preliminary reports show that a strong EF-2 tornado went through Covington County near Mount Olive. The Mississippi Emergency Mangement Agency received reports of damaged homes along with downed power lines and trees in that area.

They also said EF-1 a tornado went through Simpson County near Pinola and Mendenhall. A third twister touched down near Lincoln & Copiah Counties.

NWS said and EF-0 tornado left behind damage in Jefferson County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s