Fireworks illegal within Hattiesburg

With New Year’s Eve just a day away, Hattiesburg police want to make sure residents living within the city limits know that shooting or being in possession of fireworks is illegal.

Lt. Jon Traxler warns that “inside the city of Hattiesburg, fireworks are illegal. If you are in possession of them or shooting fireworks, you one can have the stuff confiscated, but also be criminally charged. And of course, if it is a juvenile it would be the parents who would get charged.”

The reasoning behind this law is to protect homes and residents throughout the area. Lt. Traxler says, “we have these houses that are close together, and the last thing we want is for you to shoot a firework off at your house, hit your neighbor’s house, it catches fire, and now we’ve got a big situation.”

He also says it can put children at risk who are out and about in your neighborhood, “that’s why it’s recommended go outside the city to a big open area, shoot your fireworks there has a good time.”