‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher has died

UPDATE: 12/27/2016/ 12:14pm LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly.”
Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.
She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo” and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.
Original Story:
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Her brother says “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday.
Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.
Carrie Fisher, who’s 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.
Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.
Todd Fisher says much of what has been reported about the incident is speculation.