Loud music, drunkenness complaints in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) – City leaders in Bay St. Louis have been trying to find ways to quiet loud music coming from bars in the Depot District late at night, and ultimately discovered they already have a loud music ordinance – they just need to enforce it.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hfUtqH ) that several residents this week told city council members that the music is preventing them from sleeping. They also said that drunken bar patrons are stumbling around homes, using profane language and getting into fights.

The newspaper reports that bar and tavern owners worry that restrictions might drive the crowds away and hurt business.

After recent debate at a city council meeting, City Attorney Trent Favre pointed out a noise ordinance enacted years ago, and said police could enforce that existing law.

