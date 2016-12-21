Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip delay Christmas journey

FILE PHOTO Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Diamond Anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE), at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have delayed their planned Christmas trip because both are suffering from heavy colds.

The palace said the pair had been planning to travel by train to the queen’s country estate Wednesday but have postponed the trip.

The royal family traditionally spends Christmas at Sandringham, the queen’s private estate in the Norfolk countryside 110 miles (175 kilometers) north of London. They usually attend a church service on Christmas morning and then have lunch at the estate.

The palace did not say when they will be well enough to travel.

The queen turned 90 this year and Philip is 95. They have maintained a busy schedule despite their advancing years, although Elizabeth has announced she will cut back next year.

FILE PHOTO In this Dec. 10, 2015 photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits at a desk in the 18th Century Room in Buckingham Palace in London, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, to be broadcast Friday, Dec. 25, 2015. Pictures on the desk are members of the Royal family, from right, Queen Elizabeth with Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles with Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William with Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)
