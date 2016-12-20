Government investigates Fiat Chrysler shifters for rollaway risk

DETROIT (AP) – U.S. safety regulators have opened a new investigation into complaints that 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park.

The probe covers the 2013 to 2016 Ram 1500 pickup and the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango. The problem is similar to one that caused the recall of 1.1 million Jeep Grand Cherokees and other vehicles this year. Those vehicles have console shift levers. Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin was crushed by a Grand Cherokee with that shifter.

The government says it received 43 complaints alleging that Rams and Durangos rolled away unexpectedly. Owners reported 25 crashes and nine injuries. The vehicles have electronic rotary knob gear shifters.

FCA says it’s cooperating. It joined the government in urging people to use parking brakes.